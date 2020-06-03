Webcast της ΑΟΝ για τις βιώσιμες επιχειρήσεις με τη συμμετοχή της Ασφάλισης

Πέμπτη 4 Ιουνίου 2020, 17:00 – 19:00
Εξέχοντα στελέχη του ασφαλιστικού κλάδου-και όχι μόνο- θα συμμετάσχουν στο νέο webcast της ΑΟΝ με θέμα “Lead through disruption: Modeling a sustainable organization”.
Agenda
Κεντρικός Ομιλητής
Jason Disborough, Chief Executive Officer, AON Multinational Accounts (International)
“Decision Making in Complex & Volatile Times: keys to managing COVID-19”
Ερωτήσεις – Απαντήσεις
(Ομιλητές σε αλφαβητική σειρά)
Session I
Strategy Insights- CEO’s challenges to design and develop a detailed relaunch map
- Μαρία Λαζαρίμου, Strategic Communications Consultant at Viohalco, Communications Director, Hellenic Production – Industry Roundtable for Growth
- Κάρολος Σαίας, CEO Interasco SA “Crisis management in the insurance sector-The case of Interasco”
- Νίκη Σμυρνή, Head of Brand Strategy Chipita “Think with your heart, Do with your mind Now”
- Ιωάννης Βασιλάτος, General Manager – Digital Transformation Officer Eurolife ERB FFH “Navigating at times when North is not where the compass points”
Session II
Design and Implement a new Business Continuity Strategy
- Ιωάννης Ασπιρτάκης, General Manager Ergo Prolipsis “New business models for a post COVID-19 world in manufacturing”
- Ρένα Μπαρδάνη, Chair of the Board, The Social Partners’ Institute on Occupational Health and Safety (ΕΛΙΝΥΑΕ)
- Μάνος Γερακίνης, Fine Luxurier- Founder at Manos Gerakinis Parfums “Will fashion survive? Past -Future – forward trends”
- Δρ Ανδρέας Κουτούπης CMIIA, CIA, CICA, CCS, CRMA, CCSA – AON Team Member, Governance, Risk, Compliance & Internal audit Services Expert “Re-design your audit plan, embedding emerging Key Risk Indicators”
- Μίνος Μωυσής Founding Partner at SYNERGON Partners “Key findings Presentation of Survey on post pandemic trends”
- Γιώργος Παναγιωτίδης, Export Manager – The Caribbean Council – Consultant for South America “Exports’ insights: the international overview”
Ερωτήσεις – Απαντήσεις
Συμπεράσματα
Για να το παρακολουθήσετε ακολουθήστε τον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο: