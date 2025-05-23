back to top
29.9 C
Athens
Παρασκευή 23 Μαΐου 2025

Ασφαλίζοντας το αύριο…

Newsroom

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News

Επικαιρότητα

To 25ο Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting της EAEE στην Ύδρα φιλοξένησε το panel discussion με τίτλο “Insuring Tomorrow: Bridging gaps, Embracing Change, Attracting Talent” εστίασε σε επίκαιρα ζητήματα όπως: Protection gaps, Natural catastrophes, Cyber risks, Health insurance, Talent attraction & retention

Οι ομιλητές του πάνελ ήταν:

- Advertisement -

Marc M. Büker, Board Member & Market Manager for Southern Mediterranean, North Africa and Francophone Africa, SCOR SE

Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General,  Insurance Development Forum

- Advertisement -

Theodoros Kokkalas, Chief Operating Officer ERGO International, Chair of the Board of Management of ERGO Intrnational

AGTobias Sonndorfer, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors, VIG Re

Συντονιστής ήταν ο κ. Ε. Μοάτσος.

Σχετικές δημοσιεύσεις

Τα τέσσερα καυτά θέματα της αγοράς

Newsroom -
Τέσσερα πολύ σοβαρά θέματα έθιξε ο Αλέξανδρος Σαρρηγεωργίου Πρόεδρος της ΕΑΕΕ σήμερα στην άτυπη δημοσιογραφική συνάντηση.
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

ABC: Career Code Event με τη συμμετοχή των Κ. Σεμερτζόγλου και Ελ. Παπασπυροπούλου

Newsroom 2 -
Για τις προοπτικές καριέρας στον κλάδο της ασφάλισης μίλησαν ενώπιον 400 φοιτητών οι κ.κ. Κωνσταντίνος Σεμερτζόγλου, Managing Director της
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

EAEE: Στα 1,24 δισ. € η παραγωγή ασφαλίστρων κλάδου Αυτοκινήτου, αυξημένη κατά 5,5% (αρχική εκτίμηση)

Newsroom 2 -
Αυξημένο αριθμό ασφαλισμένων οχημάτων, περιορισμό της μέσης συχνότητας ζημιών (σύνολο καλύψεων), αλλά αυξημένο μέσο κόστος ζημιάς Α.Ε.Οχ
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Aλ. Σαρρηγεωργίου: Ζούμε σε μια εποχή σύνθετων κινδύνων. Οι προκλήσεις αυτές μεταφράζονται σε πραγματικά κόστη

Newsroom 2 -
To μήνυμά του με αφορμή τη δημοσίευση της ετήσιας έκθεσης της ΕΑΕΕ αποστέλλει ο πρόεδρος ΔΣ της Ένωσης κ. Αλέξανδρος Σαρρηγεωργίου.
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Από την ίδια κατηγορία δημοσιεύσεων

Μέτρα ΤΩΡΑ για τον κλάδο Υγείας

Newsroom -
Για όλες τις πτυχές του προβλήματος των ασφαλίστρων υγείας μίλησαν εκτενώς θεσμικοί παράγοντες και στελέχη της αγοράς από την Ύδρα
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Η ΦΙΛΗΣGlass® επεκτείνεται δυναμικά με εταιρικό της κατάστημα στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Newsroom 2 -
Η ΦΙΛΗΣGlass®, σταθερός συνεργάτης της ασφαλιστικής αγοράς και σημείο αναφοράς στον τομέα των κρυστάλλων αυτοκινήτου
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Σε ετοιμότητα η ΕΜΑΚ μετά τον ισχυρότατο σεισμό των 6,1R

Newsroom 2 -
Σε επιφυλακή έχουν τεθεί οι πυροσβεστικές υπηρεσίες της ΠΕΠΥΔ Κρήτης και η 3η ΕΜΑΚ (Ειδική Μονάδα Αντιμετώπισης Καταστροφών)
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Μια μεγάλη διάκριση για τη Vodafone Ελλάδας στον Δείκτη Οδικής Ασφάλειας της FIA

Newsroom 2 -
Με την υποστήριξη του Ινστιτούτου Οδικής Ασφάλειας (Ι.Ο.ΑΣ.) «Πάνος Μυλωνάς», μέλους της FIA
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Δημοφιλή Άρθρα

Ροή Ειδήσεων

Εκδηλώσεις

Οι CEOs σε ένα ξεχωριστό πάνελ ηγεσίας

Mε ένα πάνελ που απαρτίζονταν από leaders της αγοράς ολοκληρώθηκαν και επίσημα οι εργασίες του 25ου  Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting της ΕΑΕΕ.
ΕΤΑΙΡΙΚΑ ΝΕΑ

Η GROUPAMA λαμβάνει την κορυφαία πιστοποίηση Ethos Platinum για 2η συνεχόμενη χρονιά

Η Groupama Ασφαλιστική, μέλος του γαλλικού Ομίλου Groupama και με ισχυρή παρουσία στην ελληνική ασφαλιστική αγορά, έλαβε, για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά
Αυτοκίνητο

Tι θα γίνει με τα ανασφάλιστα οχήματα;

Από τo meeting της Ύδρας, κατά το οποίο θίχτηκαν επείγοντα θέματα που απασχολούν τον κλάδο, δεν απουσίαζαν και τα ανασφάλιστα οχήματα.
Εκδηλώσεις

Καραμανλής – Βενιζέλος στο 2ο Ευρωπαϊκό Συνέδριο Επιχειρηματικότητας από Ε.Ε.Α.-Economist

Ανεβαίνει ακόμη περισσότερο το ενδιαφέρον γύρω την διοργάνωση του αυριανού 2ου Ευρωπαϊκού Συνεδρίου Επιχειρηματικότητας από Ε.Ε.Α.-Economist
TOP STORIES

Φ. Μιχάλη από Ύδρα: Εξομοίωση των ομαδικών ασφαλιστηρίων με τα ΤΕΑ

Από το meeting της Ύδρας η πρόεδρος της Επιτροπής ομαδικών συμβολαίων της Ένωσης, κα. Φίλιππα Μιχάλη, αναφερόμενη στα ομαδικά ασφαλιστήρια
Ειδήσεις από το Banks.com.gr

Περισσότερες ειδήσεις

Ειδήσεις από το Virus.com.gr

Περισσότερες ειδήσεις

Ειδήσεις από το Coffeemag.gr

Περισσότερες ειδήσεις

Μέλος Μητρώου Ηλεκτρονικού Τύπου (242221)

© Copyright: Ethos Media S.A.