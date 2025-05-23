Ασφαλίζοντας το αύριο…

To 25ο Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting της EAEE στην Ύδρα φιλοξένησε το panel discussion με τίτλο “Insuring Tomorrow: Bridging gaps, Embracing Change, Attracting Talent” εστίασε σε επίκαιρα ζητήματα όπως: Protection gaps, Natural catastrophes, Cyber risks, Health insurance, Talent attraction & retention

Οι ομιλητές του πάνελ ήταν:

Marc M. Büker, Board Member & Market Manager for Southern Mediterranean, North Africa and Francophone Africa, SCOR SE

Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General, Insurance Development Forum

Theodoros Kokkalas, Chief Operating Officer ERGO International, Chair of the Board of Management of ERGO Intrnational

AGTobias Sonndorfer, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors, VIG Re

Συντονιστής ήταν ο κ. Ε. Μοάτσος.