Αιμίλιος Μάρκου (Hellas Direct): Το Insurtech φέρνει τεράστιες αλλαγές στην Ασφάλεια

Στον νέο κόσμο του Insurtech οι καταναλωτές θα έχουν τη δυνατότητα να αγοράζουν προϊόντα πέρα από τα γεωγραφικά σύνορα. Τα ασφαλιστικά προϊόντα θα συνδυάζουν νέους τύπους υπηρεσιών και οι νέες στρατηγικές θα προσφέρουν μια εύκολη, απρόσκοπτη ψηφιακή εμπειρία για τους καταναλωτές προκειμένου να πληρώνουν τα ασφάλιστρα, να προβαίνουν σε αξιώσεις κ.ο.κ.. Τις αλλαγές αυτές απαρίθμησε ο κ. Αιμίλιος Μάρκου, executive director της Hellas Direct στο IFC – International Finance Corporation.
Παρακολουθήστε παρακάτω το πολύ ενδιαφέρον βίντεο με τις δηλώσεις του κ. Μάρκου:
How Is Technology Changing the Landscape of Insurance?
In the new world of #InsurTech, #consumers will be able to buy products across geographic boundaries. #Insurance products will combine new types of services, such as credit and payments. Policies will offer a convenient, seamless digital experience for consumers to pay premiums, make claims, and the like. This will expand the insurance industry.
Gepostet von IFC – International Finance Corporation am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019
Διαβάστε επίσης:
Insurtech: Αλλαγές 5 σημείων στον χώρο της ασφάλισης