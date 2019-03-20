Global Insurance Awards: Ξεχώρισαν INTERAMERICAN και ΝΝ Hellas – Όλες οι διακρίσεις

in Featured, Ασφαλιστικές Ειδήσεις, Ειδήσεις 20/03/2019, 18:04 0

Τα Global Insurance Awards αποτελούν έναν θεσμό που οργανώνει σε ετήσια βάση το παγκοσμίως καταξιωμένο οικονομικό περιοδικό «World Finance», αναγνωρίζοντας ανά χώρα τις κορυφαίες στις χρηματοοικονομικές δραστηριότητες επιχειρήσεις ανά κλάδο μέσα από αυστηρές διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης.

Η διαδικασία γίνεται σε δύο στάδια, με κριτήρια τη διαφοροποίηση και καινοτομία, τις αποτελεσματικές πρακτικές, την οικονομική ευρωστία και βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη.

Στον κλάδο της ασφάλισης, για την Eλλάδα φέτος ξεχώρισαν δύο κορυφαίες εταιρείες: Η Interamerican στις γενικές ασφάλειες και η NN Hellas στις ασφάλειες ζωής! (δείτε εδώ την ανακοίνωση).

 

Δείτε παρακάτω όλες τις βραβευμένες ασφαλιστικές ανά τον κόσμο και τους αντίστοιχους τομείς:

World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2018

Argentina
General – Caja de Seguros
Life – BNP Paribas Cardif

Australia
General – IAG
Life – BT Financial Group

Austria
General – UNIQA Group
Life – SparkassenVersicherung

Bahrain
General – Gulf Union Insurance
Life – Bahrain National Life Assurance

Bangladesh
General – Nitol Insurance
Life – Popular Life Insurance Company

Belgium
General – Baloise
Life – Baloise

Brazil
General – Allianz Brazil
Life – Brasilprev

Bulgaria
General – Armeec Insurance
Life – SiVZK (TUMICO)

Canada
General – Intact Insurance
Life – BMO Insurance

Caribbean
General – National Commercial Bank
Life – ScotiaLife Financial

Chile
General – ACE Group
Life – SURA

China
General – China Pacific Insurance
Life – Ping An Life Insurance

Colombia
General – Liberty Seguros
Life – Seguros Bolivar

Costa Rica
General – ASSA Compañía de Seguros
Life – Adisa

Cyprus
General – General Insurance of Cyprus
Life – Universal Life

Czech Republic
General – Komercní banka
Life – Allianz pojišt’ovna

Denmark
General – Skandia
Life – Danica Pension

Egypt
General – Allianz Egypt
Life – Allianz Egypt

Finland
General – OP Financial Group
Life – Nordea Life Assurance

France
General – Covéa
Life – SCOR

Georgia
General – Aldagi
Life – Aldagi

Greece
General – INTERAMERICAN
Life – NN Hellas

Hong Kong
General – China Taiping Insurance
Life – Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong

Hungary
General – Allianz Hungária
Life – Magyar Posta Eletbiztosito

India
General – ICICI Lombard
Life – Max Life Insurance

Indonesia
General – PT Asuransi Jasa Indonesia
Life – Asuransi Jiwasraya

Israel
General – Harel Insurance
Life – Clal Insurance

Italy
General – UnipolSai
Life – Poste Vita

Jordan
General – Middle East Insurance Company
Life – Arab Orient Insurance

Kazakhstan
General – Nomad Insurance
Life – Kazkommerts-Life

Kenya
General – CIC Insurance Group
Life – Britam

Kuwait
General – Kuwait Insurance
Life – Al Ahleia Insurance

Lebanon
General – AXA Middle East
Life – Bancassurance

Luxembourg
General – AXA Luxembourg
Life – Swiss Life

Malaysia
General – Etiqa
Life – Hong Leong Assurance Berhad

Malta
General – GasanMamo Insurance
Life – HSBC Life Assurance Malta

Mexico
General – GNP
Life – Seguros Monterrey New York Life

Netherlands
General – Univé
Life – ING Netherlands

New Zealand
General – Tower Insurance
Life – Asteron Life

Nigeria
General – Zenith Insurance
Life – FBNInsurance

Norway
General – Gjensidige
Life – Nordea Liv

Oman
General – Oman United Insurance
Life – Dhofar Insurance

Pakistan
General – Adamjee Insurance
Life – EFU Life

Panama
General – ASSA Compañía de Seguros
Life – Pan-American Life Insurance

Peru
General – RIMAC Seguros
Life – MAPFRE

Philippines
General – Standard Insurance
Life – BPI-Philam Life Assurance

Poland
General – UNIQA Group
Life – MetLife

Portugal
General – Allianz Seguros
Life – Ocidental Seguros

Qatar
General – Qatar General Insurance
Life – Q Life and Medical Insurance

Romania
General – ERGO
Life – Allianz-Tiriac

Russia
General – AlfaStrakhovanie
Life – Renaissance Zhizn Insurance

Saudi Arabia
General – Al Rajhi Takaful
Life – Medgulf

Serbia
General – Generali Osiguranje
Life – Generali Osiguranje

Singapore
General – United Overseas Insurance
Life – Great Eastern Life

South Korea
General – Samsung Life
Life – Hanwha Life

Spain
General – BBVA Seguros
Life – Seguros RGA

Sri Lanka
General – Sri Lanka Insurance
Life – Ceylinco Life Insurance

Sweden
General – Trygg-Hansa
Life – Nordea Liv

Switzerland
General – Helvetia
Life – Swiss Life

Taiwan
General – Cathay Century Insurance
Life – Fubon Life Insurance

Thailand
General – The Viriyah Insurance
Life – Thai Life Insurance

Turkey
General – Zurich Sigorta
Life – Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

UAE
General – ADNIC
Life – ADNIC

UK
General – AXA UK
Life – Legal & General

US
General – Progressive
Life – Lincoln Financial Group

Uzbekistan
General – Uzagrosugurta
Life – O’zbekinvest Hayot

Vietnam
General – PVI
Life – Bao Viet Life.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*