Global Insurance Awards: Ξεχώρισαν INTERAMERICAN και ΝΝ Hellas – Όλες οι διακρίσεις

Τα Global Insurance Awards αποτελούν έναν θεσμό που οργανώνει σε ετήσια βάση το παγκοσμίως καταξιωμένο οικονομικό περιοδικό «World Finance», αναγνωρίζοντας ανά χώρα τις κορυφαίες στις χρηματοοικονομικές δραστηριότητες επιχειρήσεις ανά κλάδο μέσα από αυστηρές διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης.
Η διαδικασία γίνεται σε δύο στάδια, με κριτήρια τη διαφοροποίηση και καινοτομία, τις αποτελεσματικές πρακτικές, την οικονομική ευρωστία και βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη.
Στον κλάδο της ασφάλισης, για την Eλλάδα φέτος ξεχώρισαν δύο κορυφαίες εταιρείες: Η Interamerican στις γενικές ασφάλειες και η NN Hellas στις ασφάλειες ζωής! (δείτε εδώ την ανακοίνωση).
Δείτε παρακάτω όλες τις βραβευμένες ασφαλιστικές ανά τον κόσμο και τους αντίστοιχους τομείς:
World Finance Global Insurance Awards 2018
Argentina
General – Caja de Seguros
Life – BNP Paribas Cardif
Australia
General – IAG
Life – BT Financial Group
Austria
General – UNIQA Group
Life – SparkassenVersicherung
Bahrain
General – Gulf Union Insurance
Life – Bahrain National Life Assurance
Bangladesh
General – Nitol Insurance
Life – Popular Life Insurance Company
Belgium
General – Baloise
Life – Baloise
Brazil
General – Allianz Brazil
Life – Brasilprev
Bulgaria
General – Armeec Insurance
Life – SiVZK (TUMICO)
Canada
General – Intact Insurance
Life – BMO Insurance
Caribbean
General – National Commercial Bank
Life – ScotiaLife Financial
Chile
General – ACE Group
Life – SURA
China
General – China Pacific Insurance
Life – Ping An Life Insurance
Colombia
General – Liberty Seguros
Life – Seguros Bolivar
Costa Rica
General – ASSA Compañía de Seguros
Life – Adisa
Cyprus
General – General Insurance of Cyprus
Life – Universal Life
Czech Republic
General – Komercní banka
Life – Allianz pojišt’ovna
Denmark
General – Skandia
Life – Danica Pension
Egypt
General – Allianz Egypt
Life – Allianz Egypt
Finland
General – OP Financial Group
Life – Nordea Life Assurance
France
General – Covéa
Life – SCOR
Georgia
General – Aldagi
Life – Aldagi
Greece
General – INTERAMERICAN
Life – NN Hellas
Hong Kong
General – China Taiping Insurance
Life – Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong
Hungary
General – Allianz Hungária
Life – Magyar Posta Eletbiztosito
India
General – ICICI Lombard
Life – Max Life Insurance
Indonesia
General – PT Asuransi Jasa Indonesia
Life – Asuransi Jiwasraya
Israel
General – Harel Insurance
Life – Clal Insurance
Italy
General – UnipolSai
Life – Poste Vita
Jordan
General – Middle East Insurance Company
Life – Arab Orient Insurance
Kazakhstan
General – Nomad Insurance
Life – Kazkommerts-Life
Kenya
General – CIC Insurance Group
Life – Britam
Kuwait
General – Kuwait Insurance
Life – Al Ahleia Insurance
Lebanon
General – AXA Middle East
Life – Bancassurance
Luxembourg
General – AXA Luxembourg
Life – Swiss Life
Malaysia
General – Etiqa
Life – Hong Leong Assurance Berhad
Malta
General – GasanMamo Insurance
Life – HSBC Life Assurance Malta
Mexico
General – GNP
Life – Seguros Monterrey New York Life
Netherlands
General – Univé
Life – ING Netherlands
New Zealand
General – Tower Insurance
Life – Asteron Life
Nigeria
General – Zenith Insurance
Life – FBNInsurance
Norway
General – Gjensidige
Life – Nordea Liv
Oman
General – Oman United Insurance
Life – Dhofar Insurance
Pakistan
General – Adamjee Insurance
Life – EFU Life
Panama
General – ASSA Compañía de Seguros
Life – Pan-American Life Insurance
Peru
General – RIMAC Seguros
Life – MAPFRE
Philippines
General – Standard Insurance
Life – BPI-Philam Life Assurance
Poland
General – UNIQA Group
Life – MetLife
Portugal
General – Allianz Seguros
Life – Ocidental Seguros
Qatar
General – Qatar General Insurance
Life – Q Life and Medical Insurance
Romania
General – ERGO
Life – Allianz-Tiriac
Russia
General – AlfaStrakhovanie
Life – Renaissance Zhizn Insurance
Saudi Arabia
General – Al Rajhi Takaful
Life – Medgulf
Serbia
General – Generali Osiguranje
Life – Generali Osiguranje
Singapore
General – United Overseas Insurance
Life – Great Eastern Life
South Korea
General – Samsung Life
Life – Hanwha Life
Spain
General – BBVA Seguros
Life – Seguros RGA
Sri Lanka
General – Sri Lanka Insurance
Life – Ceylinco Life Insurance
Sweden
General – Trygg-Hansa
Life – Nordea Liv
Switzerland
General – Helvetia
Life – Swiss Life
Taiwan
General – Cathay Century Insurance
Life – Fubon Life Insurance
Thailand
General – The Viriyah Insurance
Life – Thai Life Insurance
Turkey
General – Zurich Sigorta
Life – Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik
UAE
General – ADNIC
Life – ADNIC
UK
General – AXA UK
Life – Legal & General
US
General – Progressive
Life – Lincoln Financial Group
Uzbekistan
General – Uzagrosugurta
Life – O’zbekinvest Hayot
Vietnam
General – PVI
Life – Bao Viet Life.