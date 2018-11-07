Job Post by GENIKI PANELLADIKI

GENIKI PANELLADIKI is a leading Insurance Company in Greece since 1978. Our main area of expertise is the provision of insurance services for tourist buses and coaches, offering to our clients a holistic insurance approach.

If you are brimming over with insights, teeming with creative ideas and looking for challenging career prospects, then join our team!

Insurance Account Officer Job Description

The Insurance Account Officer serves as the business contact for the client and is responsible for client satisfaction. You are expected to consistently provide excellent customer service to accounts, as well as represent client needs and goals within the organization to ensure quality. In addition, you will build strong relationships with clients to encourage new and support client retention.

Primary Responsibilities

Serves as main point of contact for the client. Promptly addresses client questions, provides guidance on appropriate coverage changes and/or contractual requirements, educates client on exclusions and exposures.

Strategically assists in the remarketing of renewals to ensure a high level of account retention.

Assures policies are accurate and renewed in a timely manner.

Oversees the preparation of proposals for the client to ensure timely and accurate quotations and policies. Determines and communicates various options for billing and invoicing.

Supports client needs by accurately producing certificates, policies, endorsements and other related items.

Attracts new business by indenting and exploiting opportunities in the local market.

Assists clients in submitting first reports of claims and facilitates the prompt response from adjusters towards the settlement of all claims.

Reviews cancellations and determines reason for cancellation requests with an attempt to save client accounts, as appropriate, while maintaining the company’s sales goals.

Stays abreast of industry information, new products, legislation, coverage and technology to continuously improve knowledge, performance and services to clients.

Ensures compliance with regulations and procedures as stipulated by the regulatory framework.

Recommends process improvements as needed.

Quickly identifies and resolves complex client service issues.

Prepares various reports and other duties and projects as assigned.

Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required to maintain effective relationships with clients, co-workers and other stakeholders.

Strong sales and negotiation skills.

Proficient skills in Microsoft Office (primarily Excel and Word). Must be computer literate with the ability to learn new software applications.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of insurance markets, products, services, and underwriting procedures.

Competencies

Enthusiastic, dependable, highly motivated and detail oriented.

Hands-on, open minded, proactive team player.

Customer focused, high integrity, excellent work ethic.

Excellent customer service skills are a must.

Willingness to adhere to all principles of confidentiality.

Must value operating in a collaborative work environment.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Education and Qualifications

Minimum 3 years of working experience in a similar position in a sales department within the insurance sector.

A University degree in Insurance, Economics, Business Administration or other related fields. A Post-Graduate degree will be appreciated.

Excellent knowledge of English.

Certification/Licenses

Up to date professional certification from Bank of Greece for Insurance Intermediaries.

Benefits

We offer a competitive compensation package based on your qualifications, a challenging working environment and continuous personal development.

Please send your CV at [email protected] indicating the reference number (IAO-2018). All applications will be dealt in strict confidentiality.