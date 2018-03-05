Ενημέρωση από τη ΤτΕ για την ασφαλιστική επιχείρηση ALPHA INSURANCE A/S

Μετά από εντολή της αρμόδιας εποπτικής αρχής Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, η ασφαλιστική επιχείρηση ALPHA INSURANCE A/S, με έδρα στη Δανία, διέκοψε την ανάληψη νέων εργασιών.

Στην Ελλάδα, η ασφαλιστική επιχείρηση δραστηριοποιείται με καθεστώς ελεύθερης παροχής υπηρεσιών (ΕΠΥ).

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, οι ενδιαφερόμενοι μπορούν να επικοινωνούν με την εταιρεία Eurostatus Ασφάλειες ΑΕ, ειδικό αντιπρόσωπο της ALPHA INSURANCE A/S στην Ελλάδα, στα τηλέφωνα 216-4004137, 216-4004143 και 216-4004147.

Δείτε την ανακοίνωση της Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

On 4 March 2018, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has ordered Alpha Insurance A/S (hereafter Alpha Insurance) to cease writing any new business including renewal of existing contracts and business ceded 100 percent.

Alpha Insurance no longer complies with the minimum capital requirement, which may have negative implications for the policyholders.

Further, one of Alpha Insurances most significant reinsurers is having financial difficulties, and there is a substantial risk that this reinsurer may not be able to meet its obligations towards Alpha Insurance.

Therefore, in the interest of protecting the policyholders, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority deems it necessary to order Alpha Insurance to cease writing any new insurance business immediately.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has informed the host national supervisory authorities via a European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Cross-Border Platform of Collaboration about the order issued to Alpha Insurance.

On 4 March 2018, the general assembly of Alpha Insurance placed the company into liquidation.

